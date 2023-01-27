Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $25.32 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of MetLife worth $25,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MET opened at $72.22 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

