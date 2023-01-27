Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

