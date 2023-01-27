Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 754 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $18,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $291.08 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.95 and its 200 day moving average is $299.65.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.20.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.
