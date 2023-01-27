Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,203 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $27,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Centene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

