Chiliz Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $922.36 million and $103.26 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,661,610,577 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

