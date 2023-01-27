China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

