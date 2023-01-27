China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 721,986 shares changing hands.

China Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

