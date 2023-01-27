Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,606.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,492.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,524.09.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,814.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

