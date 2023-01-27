Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.