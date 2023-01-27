Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $105.44. 392,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,252. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

