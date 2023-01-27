CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Sees Large Volume Increase

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 399,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 166,969 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $10.65.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $608.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.49.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.16 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.00%.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $120,550. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CION Investment by 221.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

