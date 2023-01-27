CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 93,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $514.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 26.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.