Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Clean Coal Technologies Trading Down 12.8 %
CCTC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 4,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Clean Coal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.
About Clean Coal Technologies
