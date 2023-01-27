ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClimateRock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in ClimateRock during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ClimateRock by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in ClimateRock by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 343,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ClimateRock during the 3rd quarter worth $3,358,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

ClimateRock Stock Performance

Shares of CLRC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. ClimateRock has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.