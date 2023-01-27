Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

GLV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,062. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 10.97%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

