Clover Finance Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $69.70 million and $274,804.38 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00402553 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,517.93 or 0.28256224 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00587760 BTC.

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

