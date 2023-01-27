Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Up 968.8% in January

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 968.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGGF remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. Coats Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

