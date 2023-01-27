Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,125 ($26.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.19) to GBX 2,500 ($30.95) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($36.52) to GBX 2,420 ($29.96) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

