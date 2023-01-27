Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Mary-Ann Bell Buys 150 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Director Mary-Ann Bell acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$68.13 per share, with a total value of C$10,219.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,317.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$68.87. 86,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of C$62.35 and a 12 month high of C$114.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$725.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 10.0299993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

CCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.71.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

