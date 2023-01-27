Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.90. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 1,439 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

