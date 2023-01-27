Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.78. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 64,934 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$1.55 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Colabor Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$81.56 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.41.
About Colabor Group
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.
See Also
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.