Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Comcast has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

