Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,932,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $251,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

