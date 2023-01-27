Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.36 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.02.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $72.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

