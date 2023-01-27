Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.02.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $72.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. Comerica has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Comerica by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 539,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,743,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1,977.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 292,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

