Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 147,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 34,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.81 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.