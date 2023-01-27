Commerce Bank Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137,365 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after buying an additional 433,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $127.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $159.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

