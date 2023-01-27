Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

