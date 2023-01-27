Commerce Bank Has $10.52 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,004 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 291,638 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 351,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $10,804,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 78,812 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of FCX opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.