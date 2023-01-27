Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.