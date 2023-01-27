Commerce Bank Purchases 3,936 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 293,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.