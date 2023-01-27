Commerce Bank Sells 178 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Post by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Post had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

