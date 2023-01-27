Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.10. 156,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,070,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BVN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,529,000 after buying an additional 660,711 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,143,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 657,469 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 361,466 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

