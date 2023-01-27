Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.58–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.90 million-$585.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.82 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,271,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,889. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

