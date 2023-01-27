Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.00 million-$168.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.42 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.58–$0.58 EPS.

Confluent stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,271,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Cowen dropped their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

