Conflux Hits Market Cap of $149.92 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 33.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $149.92 million and $301.18 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 175.7% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,917.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00380166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016819 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00752665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00094060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00586485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00190321 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.07552916 USD and is up 134.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $288,774,710.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.