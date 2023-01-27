Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFXTF. Raymond James reduced their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered Conifex Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFXTF remained flat at $1.12 during trading on Friday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

