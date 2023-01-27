Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $94.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.