Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,500 shares, an increase of 676.3% from the December 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

CNTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 22,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,942. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Featured Stories

