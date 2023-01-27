ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Trading Down 8.0 %
NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.09 on Monday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.50.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
