ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.09 on Monday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.50.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

