Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Rating) rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 129,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 122,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Corsa Coal Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$59.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

