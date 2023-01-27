Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.64. The stock had a trading volume of 235,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

