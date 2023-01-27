Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.78.

Shares of COST opened at $498.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $221.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

