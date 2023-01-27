Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $500.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

