Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

