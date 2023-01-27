Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $56.07 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $56.07 million and $104,308.16 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

