Cowa LLC Invests $35,000 in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

VFVA stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.