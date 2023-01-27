Cowa LLC Invests $39,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $274.72 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

