Cowa LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 55.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

