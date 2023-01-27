Cowa LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $114.58 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.01. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.